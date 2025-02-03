Australian hearing app recognised as finalist in US digital health awards

An Australian med-tech innovation has been named a finalist at the prestigious ViVe 2025 digital health event in the USA. Sound Scouts, a novel hearing assessment app designed for aged care residents, has been shortlisted for the ‘Techquity for Health Case Study Awards’ at the conference in Nashville this February.

The award acknowledges technology’s role in improving health equity and reducing systemic disparities. Sound Scouts, developed using gaming technology, offers an interactive and simple solution for hearing assessment via an iPad app.

Sounds Scouts CEO Carolyn Mee emphasised the importance of equal healthcare access. “As healthcare marches toward full digitisation, integrating health equity considerations into technology and data practices – or techquity – is increasingly important to reducing outcome disparities and systemic inequities.”

Initially used for school children in Australia, this marks the first time the app has been adapted for aged care. Residents can conduct self-tests with the help of carers using standard equipment like headphones and touchscreen devices.

Supported by Aged Care Research & Industry Innovation Australia (ARIIA), the app was trialled in collaboration with the University of Newcastle and Maroba Caring Communities.

“This project highlights the transformative impact of technology in aged care.” ARIIA CEO Reuben Jacob

Ms Mee highlighted the app’s international potential, particularly for rural populations lacking easy access to hearing tests. She noted its benefits, including reducing social isolation, fall risks, and cognitive decline.

Representatives from Sound Scouts will attend ViVe 2025 in Nashville from February 16-19, where the award winners will be announced.